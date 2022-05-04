Nearly 20 years ago Fountain Hills became “My Town.” The discoveries of the exotic beauties and mysteries of the desert were followed by introductions to residents who I discovered share a universal volunteer spirit to perpetuate this unique community. Friendly, welcoming faces have always greeted me with offers of helpful information and open invitations to become a real member of this new life.
My list of friends was initially formed through visits to the Community Center, library, and Town Hall, and have continued to flourish with each new experience. Meeting Cindy Couture resulted in a particularly joyous friendship over the years. Her campaign for a seat on our Town Council fills our future with the assurance that all of us will continue to be guided by a strong and caring leadership team. What a gift it will bring to our lives to have such a hard-working, articulate, knowledgeable, friendly and loving person as our representative.
This is a remarkable opportunity for all of us to perpetuate our community cares and concerns with Cindy Couture as a part of our Town Council. Join me with your vote for this remarkable candidate and together let us cheer for the future we want for Fountain Hills.