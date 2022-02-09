Howard Iskyan may worship our mayor but like other Fountain Hills Democrats, he fears a challenge from Joe Arpaio.
Democrats will keep reminding us that local elections are non-partisan. Really! That’s the only way they can retain their council’s current agenda. Recently members of the Town Council decided to bully a local businessman, telling him it wasn’t his decision whether he could collect signatures for potential council members. Really! Many of us are fed up with the lack of transparency and the devious ways that certain council members believe they are smarter than us.
I know Joe Arpaio hasn’t been recognized as one of “2022 48 most Remarkable Arizona Women.” What is “remarkable” is that there’s only one “remarkable” woman in Tucson, two from Flagstaff, none from Mesa, Peoria, Glendale or Prescott, but 21 “Remarkable Women” from Phoenix (including Katie Hobbs, someone many of us would suggest isn’t “remarkable”).
Now as a reminder, here is the condensed version of the “remarkable” careers of Joe Arpaio. As the Korean War started, 18-year-old Arpaio enlisted in the U.S. Army, followed that as a police officer. His next career was 26 years as an agent in the forerunner of the DEA. For 10 years he headed the combating of the drug trade, which was highly dangerous, out of Turkey, Central and South America. One article compared his actions to one of a James Bond variety.
After “retiring,” the majority of Maricopa citizens voted for Sheriff Joe Arpaio for six successive times for a total of 24 years. We know that certain elements in the state have a hatred for him, include Democrats, McCain and the extended Flake family. A “remarkable” life so far in service to his beloved country! He now wishes to serve the town he has loved for 25 years.