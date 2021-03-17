I’m fairly well informed with the happenings in Washington, however, when CBS reported 75 percent of support of the COVID-19 relief bill, I wondered what questions the surveyors asked. People hadn’t been informed of the details at the time.
If the question was, “Do restaurateurs/small businesses and their workers need a stimulus package,” there’d have been 100 percent support. However, if the surveyors had quoted The Wall Street Journal, which estimated only $825 billion was directly related to COVID-19 relief and $1 trillion was “expansions of progressive programs, pork, and unrelated policy changes,” the results would have been different.
Certainly, the bill does provide $473 billion in payments to individuals, $75 billion for vaccines, $26 billion to restaurants, $15 billion to help fund airline payrolls and $7.2 billion in Paycheck Protection Program funding for small businesses. But it’s difficult to wrap your head around a trillion dollars of “incidental spending.”
If you stacked a trillion dollar bills on top of each other, the column would reach 67,866 miles into space. A trillion bills laid end to end would stretch for 96,906,656 miles, a distance farther than the sun.
So, in the bill there’s $350 billion to bail out governors and other elected officials who’ve mismanaged their budgets. The new stimulus package will erase San Francisco’s projected $650 million deficit and it also erases the deficit in New York. Should the well-run state of Florida be billed? Should Arizonans bail out underfunded union pension plans? Why relief money for the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities along with PBS?
Huge dollar figures were earmarked for K-12 education. The CBO determines most of the money will be distributed in 2022-2028, when the pandemic is over. Much of the extra trillion is distributing the “30 pieces of silver” to appease Democrat interest groups.