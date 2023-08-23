Most government insiders agree that the bureaucracy runs the government. Politicians make noises and pass laws, but the bureaucracy always wins.
In Fountain Hills the bureaucracy is called “staff” and the tool they use to govern is called the “study.” Want to build a half million-dollar roundabout that nobody wants, a $1 million stop light that’s not needed or a $15 million parking garage, just buy a study that says you need it. With study in hand, we can all ignore common sense and what we know to be true and defer to the “experts.”