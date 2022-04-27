This is in response to Robert Kuwik’s letter regarding disability. You read an article; I attended the meeting.
I am also a practicing physician for 28 years, board certified in addiction medicine, emergency medicine and a fellowship in primary care psychiatry. For the last 10 years I have been taking care of patients with substance use disorders. When I heard Rep. John Kavanagh speak, I did not recall a disparaging comment about disability. However, I also don’t think you understood the issue.
Patients in rehab and post-rehab from substance use disorders who are sober are covered by the ADA. After 10 years of direct experience with these patients, I am in agreement that if they are actively using drugs – i.e., not sober – they should not be covered by this act. Since you were not there, you may want to listen to the whole meeting and find that many neighbors have found drug paraphernalia on their lawns and a home that was never licensed to begin with had to be closed down.
Rep. Kavanagh is for code enforcement and listening to the Planning and Zoning Commission. I stand behind him on these two issues.