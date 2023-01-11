In the past few years we have made great progress in identifying who we are. For example, are we a beautiful town? Are we a real estate attraction looking for growth? Or have we found a medium that truly satisfies both viewpoints?
It seems to me we have worked hard to develop both pathways. Reference the current regulations, 6.01 through 6.08. These regulations have been agreed upon by every council member and by our Chamber of Commerce on the use of signage. Some of our residents want the quiet views, magnificent scenery and the ability to cross a street without being run over. Other residents want real estate growth supported by signage.
On Jan. 3, at the first council meeting of the year, the council members voted 4-3 to repeal all the hard work that went into the sign regulations.
For as long as I can remember at the beginning of each meeting, we remained standing for a short period of time after saying the Pledge of Allegiance. This moment of silence is a time to collect our thoughts in peace and quiet. I think that’s great. It helps me to continue to understand that we support a non-partisan council, and that we represent all residents. We have other venues for invocations. The First Amendment to the Constitution states a little something on the separation of church and state. Whether it applies in our town is now up in the air.