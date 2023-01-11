In the past few years we have made great progress in identifying who we are. For example, are we a beautiful town? Are we a real estate attraction looking for growth? Or have we found a medium that truly satisfies both viewpoints?

It seems to me we have worked hard to develop both pathways. Reference the current regulations, 6.01 through 6.08. These regulations have been agreed upon by every council member and by our Chamber of Commerce on the use of signage. Some of our residents want the quiet views, magnificent scenery and the ability to cross a street without being run over. Other residents want real estate growth supported by signage.