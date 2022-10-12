In last week’s Times, FHEA [Fountain Hills Education Association] President T.J. Buckley said he was “shocked to hear two no’s” with regard to the $29 million school bond, override. I find it refreshing that two School Board candidates won’t pander to Buckley and his teachers union.
There are legitimate questions about asking taxpayers to pour money into a school district that suffers from diminishing enrollment and a huge surplus of unutilized facilities and resources. Why are we paying to maintain an entire high school campus designed for 2,000 students when enrollment is currently 467 and declining? Many of the buildings are empty and gobbling up maintenance dollars for no value added. Four Peaks is currently closed and there is talk of closing McDowell Mountain Elementary.