Over the past several weeks I have read numerous commentaries, from a variety of town residents and politicians, letters filled with contempt, disrespect and self-righteousness.
A recent refreshing letter, titled “Unaffiliated,” made me stop and think. The letter suggested that we should try something a little different. Lose the partisanship and apply a bit of objectivity and common sense to issues confronting an otherwise very conflicted community.
I urge all politicians and residents to take a step back, take a deep breath and remember that we are all entitled to express our opinions, voice our concerns and ask that, regardless of our positions, we express them respectfully, with patience and listen with open minds. We may not always agree but we should always be able to find a way to arrive at common ground.
I suggest we start by refraining from name calling, embellishing facts, belittling those that work in support of changes or improvements, and snubbing others’ opinions. Progress takes time and patience to work through the processes we have in place that protect our rights and liberties. Listen with open minds working toward finding middle ground for prickly issues that truly benefit the town and not special interests.
Our town and residents deserve better. We all worked hard to be able to enjoy a beautiful town and all of its offerings. Not perfect, lots of warts, but if we all keep working at it, we might actually become the standard others mimic. All I suggest is that we think about how we can proceed and what we can accomplish by having a bit of respect and patience. Thanks, “Unaffiliated.”