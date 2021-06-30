I appreciated Town Councilman Gerry Friedel’s opinion piece concerning the sign ordinance in last week’s edition. It was refreshing to hear an elected official say that residents’ voices matter, and not just when they are campaigning. Thanks also to Councilman David Spelich for saying so as well.
During the recent town council meeting, it was appalling to hear the other council members who voted for the sign ordinance actually double-down and blame residents for having the audacity to speak out in person and on social media, sometimes forcefully. Sometimes angrily.
When residents and local businessowners show up en masse to town council meetings and voice concerns against financially impactful ordinances via the only avenues available to them, there is a reason. Maybe next time, listen.