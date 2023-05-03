I was glad to read last week that the homeless encampment on State Trust Land next to the middle school had been addressed quickly. And we can thank several people for that.
First, the concerned parents who reported it to Councilman Allen Skillicorn and Captain Kratzer. Mr. Skillicorn also kept residents and parents apprised of the progress. Additionally, thanks goes to State Senator John Kavanagh, who contacted the State Land Commissioner and advised that our local police can in fact enforce laws on State Trust Land, including anti-camping laws.