How refreshing – a doctor and a school teacher running for political office!
Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, a former emergency room physician, is acutely aware of the need for a strong public health care system, especially with a pandemic. What a timely unfolding of experience to bring to our political scene. She is a doctor, a scientist and a person of compassion for all people, regardless of their politics or religion or gender or race. She has the intelligence and ethical well-being to represent us in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Eric Kurland, a retired Scottsdale teacher, has a keen understanding of our educational system. With an academic background in finance, he has seen firsthand how budget cuts to our schools have affected our classrooms and discouraged our teachers. He believes a quality education for all children produces a smarter workforce and encourages businesses to take up residence here. An inspiration to students and fellow teachers, he has the civility and work ethic to affect change in our state legislature.
Both candidates believe in transparency in government and in town hall meetings with constituents. They support the First Amendment in balance with public safety. They believe strongly in quality healthcare and education for all.
Please join me in electing Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, an experienced physician, a scientist, and a person of integrity, to the U.S. House of Representatives for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. It is time for a doctor, and very soon, please!
Please join me in voting for one person only, Eric Kurland, a teacher for over 20 years, a person of intelligent wit and candor, to the Arizona House of Representatives for District 23. It is time for a school teacher; in fact, it is long overdue!
A smart and healthy America – now there's something I will vote for!