To those who authored the controversial full-page letter to the Fountain Hills residents about the “protest” and “white privilege” that was in The Times last week, I suggest that you get to know more of our residents in person (rather than reading posts on the Internet) before establishing a permanent record of yourselves painting a broad stroke of judgment on our residents based off their skin color.
I also suggest that you educate yourselves on the shared dream of Martin Luther King, Jr., “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Contrary to your accusations, problems, racism and privilege are not caused by skin color. They are caused, at least in part, by the way you are raised with the help of the company you keep and what you believe on TV and the Internet. You seem to have become the very thing you are claiming to prevent. If this was not your intent, then perhaps it is time to reflect on what you said and clarify.