I want to thank all of the citizens of Fountain Hills who signed our referendum to petition the Daybreak decision by the Council. It really was impressive that almost 1,800 residents of Fountain Hills and voters of Maricopa County signed the two referendums in less than three weeks!
I know hundreds more would have signed if we could have had a day or two more. We had over 100 phone calls alone asking where they could sign after the filing of the referendum, and many more, if they had been registered voters in Maricopa County – having many winter visitors in Fountain Hills, and their voting registration elsewhere, these residents could not sign.
However, we had people that didn’t know about the project but when told about it, and that it would desecrate the hillside at Palisades and Shea, they asked if they could sign. Even many that lived in other areas of metropolitan Phoenix, including those from Canada, who were visiting our beautiful town asked if they could sign!
It truly was an amazing experience to see the political system and the rights of the people at work to express themselves. This should send a message to the Council that perhaps it wasn’t “just the neighbors” that don’t want this rental complex at this location but people, near and far, who know the true meaning of what Fountain Hills stands for.
I am so proud of all the people who want to see the democratic process work and took the time to sign. Thank You!