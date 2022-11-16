There was no expected red wave. Democrats won the Senate and Mark Kelly was re-elected as our senator.

Was it the abortion issue, Trump’s election lies, or the quality of the candidates alone? We may never know what the answer is and why voters rejected so many Republican candidates. For me personally, human rights and the rejection of Trump-endorsed candidates were deciding factors. Abortion, freedom from discrimination, LGBTQ rights and education for Dreamers were examples of important issues to me.