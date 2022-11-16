There was no expected red wave. Democrats won the Senate and Mark Kelly was re-elected as our senator.
Was it the abortion issue, Trump’s election lies, or the quality of the candidates alone? We may never know what the answer is and why voters rejected so many Republican candidates. For me personally, human rights and the rejection of Trump-endorsed candidates were deciding factors. Abortion, freedom from discrimination, LGBTQ rights and education for Dreamers were examples of important issues to me.
In addition, I automatically disqualified Trump-backed candidates who were election deniers and those who spread false and misleading information. It was fairly easy to check the accuracy of information and also to check endorsements.
There was no red wave. I do believe some issues important to me were critical with the results of the election. My stock portfolio, the price of gasoline, inflation and crime were important issues, but they were all secondary compared to the importance of human rights and the rejection of Trumpism.
I hope you voted. Your vote counted more than ever!