The 2022 red ripple was a start at disinfecting the cesspool of one-party blueness. Blue democracy is not true democracy; the 2020-22 ruling class breaks and twists the law to exert its autocratic control. Blue equity rewards collaborators and selectively punishes freethinkers. Unequal law enforcement is common practice for blue autocratic dictatorships.

Arizonans tried to sweep corrupt blue bureaucrats out of state office. Texans, fed up with illegal immigration, also emphatically said no to blue democracy. Strong leadership in Florida effectively stopped the unpopular influences of blue democracy. Nevadans also tried but were denied a red ripple as blue democracy took days to count a million ballots. Even some traditional blue New Yorkers have turned red.