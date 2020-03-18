Last year saw record attendance at Munch and Music concerts, so in 2020 we expanded to four ballrooms and added 150 chairs, and guess what? The first two concerts were still standing room only. Then the Coronavirus alerts kicked in and we dropped to 175 and were forced to cancel the last concert for March 19.
But, as the series producer I don’t want this record year to pass without giving a special thanks to those people and groups that made it possible for us to expand so successfully. Our primary financial sponsors are Encore and the Fountain Hills Senior Services Department. I Love Fountain Hills played a major role in promotion and operational assistance. Thanks also to The Fountain Hills Times for their weekly coverage of the upcoming concerts and finally to the volunteers who gave their time and efforts to the production of the events.
2021 is going to be another spectacular year with lots of new talent and good, wholesome entertainment. See you then.