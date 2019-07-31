In reading the article, “Fees and Taxers: Proposed public safety fee” in last week’s Fountain Hills Times, it states that the town currently collects a $35 annual fee for environmental services. Under the new fee plan, $35 would be set aside for the environmental fund, used for the costs of permits and mandated activity related to storm water management. The remaining $150 would be earmarked for public safety services, although there is no immediate plan to establish a “public safety fund.”
The Town Manager, Grady Miller, states that “The money would be placed in the Town’s General Fund.” The public has already indicated that it would want the money designated specifically for public safety.
Further, the article stated that, “The town also has its attorney exploring the town’s ability to assure compliance with the fee and follow up on delinquencies, something it did not do with the environmental fee.” The proposal for a new public safety fee did not include an end date in which it would no longer be collected.
Finally, no single town individual can run their household finances in such a shoddy fashion. Our budgets are too restricted. Further, how does such a proposal relate to those in our town who are either homeless or living on funds below the national poverty level? Think about all the aged who are getting Home Delivered Meals.
Please think about all of the above and reconsider your original proposal.