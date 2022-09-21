Two incumbent Fountain Hills School Board members are not running for re-election. To fill these two open seats, I am enthusiastically recommending Madicyn Reid and Libby Settle. Madicyn and Libby are moms we can trust.
Madicyn Reid is a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for all children. She knows public education is a way for every child to have an opportunity for a strong academic foundation, a key requirement for a successful life. As a board member, she will fight against the political policies that rob the students of an effective academic experience.
Madicyn will focus on academic achievement, fiscal responsibility and encourage American values such as respect, accountability, honesty and courage, so every child leaves Fountain Hills schools confident in their ability to achieve.
Libby Settle is a former teacher, adoptive mother to 13 children with varying abilities and needs, and an accountant. Libby has the experience to represent and advocate for children, parents and the community as a Fountain Hills School Board member.
Libby provides a wealth of knowledge regarding budgets and IEPs. As a Fountain Hills School Board member, Libby will listen to parents, protect parental rights, provide transparency, prioritize academic excellence for all students and provide budgetary accountability ensuring teachers who keep politics out of the classroom receive appropriate compensation. Remember the moms we can trust, Madicyn and Libby, this fall.