Two incumbent Fountain Hills School Board members are not running for re-election. To fill these two open seats, I am enthusiastically recommending Madicyn Reid and Libby Settle. Madicyn and Libby are moms we can trust.

Madicyn Reid is a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for all children. She knows public education is a way for every child to have an opportunity for a strong academic foundation, a key requirement for a successful life. As a board member, she will fight against the political policies that rob the students of an effective academic experience.