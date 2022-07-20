There has been little information written about some of the offices up for election, so which is your best choice in the Republican primary?
For attorney general there will be a new candidate, since Mark Brnovich has term limited out. I think the best one is Abe Hamadeh, who is a former county prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and is an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. He is a staunch supporter of border protection, gun rights and is a tough fighter, so Abe Hamadeh is the right man for the job.
For state treasurer, the best one is Jeff Weninger, who is a current member of the Arizona House of Representatives. He will invest in funds that are good prospects for growth in value rather than because of some political reason. His entire staff will be back in the office and not working from home, as some of the other candidates propose. Jeff will have a cyber security audit done and will livestream investment board meetings. Jeff Weninger is the best candidate for state treasurer.
For the U.S. Senate Race, we need someone who can beat Mark Kelly. That person is Mark Brnovich, who is the current attorney general of Arizona. He is very experienced and has won the AG’s office twice. He would be a loud voice in the Senate. We need his political savvy and experience to beat Kelly, who has voted with Biden 96% of the time and would be tough on border security, unlike Kelly. Vote for Mark Bronovich for U.S. Senate.