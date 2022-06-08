We have occasionally had landscapers. We did our own, however, time is catching up with us and we figured it was time for us to relent to professionals and we are so very pleased we did.
We called Dan at Discount Desert Landscapers. Thank goodness we did. Our yard has never looked so good and the two gentlemen who came were professional and did an excellent job. Try them, we know you will be as pleased as we are and will be putting them down on a three-month maintenance schedule.
Thank you, Discount Desert Landscapers, you made our day!