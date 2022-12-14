Are you looking for a great stocking stuffer for that special someone? Look no further than a quaint and eclectic little town gem called “Put a Handle on Your Candle.”
Owner Deonne Bayliss is by herself worth the price of admission. Deonne is a sweet, spiritual and perpetually positive lady who makes numerous creations that come straight from the heart. From her dozens of beautiful, hand-crafted and wonderfully-scented candles, to her amazing natural soaps and moisturizing creams, she is an artist extraordinaire.
In fact, I have found that the only thing that has worked for many of my patients with eczema and severe dry skin are her products. All completely natural and organic. Never mind the vast menagerie of antique gas station signs, pottery and eye candy that otherwise are only seen in shops in downtown Sedona.
Whether you are a Fountain Hills resident, a winter visitor or just passing through town, her shop is a must see and as entertaining as any museum. Located on Saguaro Boulevard a quarter mile south of the Fountain Park, check it out, you won’t be disappointed!