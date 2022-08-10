Praise for Liberty Auto Center. I have been taking my car there for repair for a few years.
I recently had my car there, and they encountered a unique problem with it. After much time-consuming scrutiny they discovered the problem and took care of it. Dominic is courteous, considerate and explains everything so succinctly. He checks every avenue to find and fix whatever is wrong with the car. He and his crew are such hard workers; they are supremely honest and do everything they can to keep costs down. They are the best repair shop I have ever dealt with, and I wish I had discovered them sooner.