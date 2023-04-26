I was glad to see the nice write-up last week accorded to Aaron Mielke and his company, Plumbrite.

Back in February we noticed water seeping from a joint in the middle of our concrete driveway paving. Initially I had thought that it was from a neighbor’s irrigation. Investigation, though, proved that not to be the case. It turned out that the leak was in the water line from the meter at the street to our home service lines.