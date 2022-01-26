Congratulations to our Mayor, Ginny Dickey, for being selected as one of the 48 Most Intriguing Women of Arizona for 2022! It is a great honor for all of us residing in Fountain Hills, that Ginny was singled out for recognition, and very well deserved.
As Mayor of Fountain Hills, Ginny has shown great leadership. I could mention many examples of this, and here are just a few of her accomplishments:
1. New affordable housing being built.
2. Storefronts that stood empty for years are now occupied by thriving businesses.
3. Our worn out, crumbling streets are being repaired.
4. Playgrounds and parks are being renovated and made safer for our children.
5. More entertainment events taking place, which bring in out-of-town renters and visitors.
6. Safety on local streets improved by installation of illuminated stop signs, cross walks and a roundabout.
As a resident of Fountain Hills for 14 years, I thank you, Ginny, for all your hard work and encourage voters to show their appreciation and support by re-electing you as our mayor in 2022.