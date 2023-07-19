As chairperson of the small political action committee, Reclaim Our Town, let me address the letter published July 12.
A Liberal Ladies and Dem Club member provided misinformation about this small PAC while apparently trying to smear and discredit it (and citizens) prior to the next election cycle.
ROT is not “behind the scenes at every Council and School Board,” as she stated. Why negatively connect the newest Town Council members or Board to Reclaim Our Town? The PAC believed they were the best candidates, but they were not part of ROT. And apparently if any citizen calls out a Council member who voted against a campaign promise, they are automatically ROT? Or because you disagree with views of citizens who speak up at Council meetings, they speak for ROT? Ridiculous.
Citizen involvement should be encouraged, not discouraged. When I speak publicly, it is as Crystal Cavanaugh. Period. I put myself out there while some are only hidden keyboard warriors, except for the time when the letter writer rudely stood up to disrupt the 2022 Council candidate forum at the Community Center, shouting loudly at a candidate, resulting in the room being cleared of a full house.
And why assume all the “anonymous” posts on local Facebook pages are ROT? If ROT were to post, it would definitely be made clear that it was a message specifically from the PAC, including those beautiful orange and blue signs stating, “Leftists Ruin Towns.”
And the previous Council mostly had 5-2 votes on important issues, not unanimous. Why? Because there were only two actual conservative or middle-of-the-road Council voters. That’s why Reclaim Our Town was such an important movement that I hope will continue with the help of citizens who’ve become more aware. Facts, not speculation.