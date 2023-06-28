Another week of letters critical of newly elected Town Council members, especially Alan Skillicorn, although the letter from Alan Magazine raised valid points about street repair funding.

The vitriol in several of the letters is alarming. I’m guessing that it can be traced back to the losses of the Liberal Ladies club candidates to the new Council members in the last election. That ended the Democrat control of our Town Council, but for how long? One thing we learned from the Clintons is the politics of personal destruction, where media allies are directed to release a steady stream of hit pieces on a political enemy.