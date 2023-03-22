I contacted Mayor Dickey by email on Friday morning, March 17, to express my concern about the appalling attempt by a vocal minority to overturn the will of the Fountain Hills voters by recalling one of the newly elected members of the Town Council. To her credit, the mayor replied the same morning stating that, “I am aware of two social media accounts set up, one to recall Councilman Skillicorn and one to recall Vice Mayor McMahon and me…and have no information about either of them. Recalls in general and by nature are divisive and my goal is for the community to be united with shared purpose…”
I sincerely hope and trust that the mayor remains consistent in her opinion of the nature of the recall process. Recalls, in my opinion, are reserved for candidates who break campaign promises and not for those who do exactly what they promised to do in their campaigns. Keeping your promise to the voter should be admired and encouraged, not punished. As a U.S. President once said, “Trust but verify.”