A “Vote for Cindy Couture” sign is prominently displayed on my property and several neighbors have inquired as to why I support her. Thought I might share my thoughts on this matter.
*She is not a “Johnny come lately” candidate. She has been active in many community activities since moving here in 2004. She knows Fountain Hills.
*She understands the importance of balancing the diverse needs of the town and its residents.
*She pledges a commitment to non-partisan consideration of all issues.
*She is a good listener, critical thinker, and communicator.
*She is committed to controlled growth to ensure the small-town character of the town that drew many of the residents to purchase homes here.
She was an outstanding teacher for 30 years, here and elsewhere, and will be an outstanding addition to the town council.