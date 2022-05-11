Voting to reelect Ginny Dickey as Mayor of Fountain Hills is the only reasonable action for voters who care about Fountain Hills.
She is the only candidate who has a record of service in this town. She has a plan that continues her priorities of safety, improving town infrastructure and economic development. And she is in the race for mayor because she loves this town.
She is transparent, invites dialogue and will work tirelessly, along with others who truly care about Fountain Hills, for the benefit of all of us who live here. We need someone with Ginny’s energy, vision and record to continue leading this town as mayor.