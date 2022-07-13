It is hard to imagine a legislator who could have done more for our town than John Kavanagh, who is now running for the State Senate. He came to Fountain Hills ready to serve his new hometown equipped with a Ph.D., a criminal justice background and experience gained while serving on a town council back East.
John ran and won a seat on our Town Council and then moved to the state level, winning elections as both a State Representative and State Senator. His ability to get legislation passed has been recognized by the Arizona Parents for Education organization awarding him the honor of Champion for Children. He has been named Legislator of the Year by the Arizona American Legion and by the Humane Society of the United States three times. His achievements are many and his positive impact on Fountain Hills and our state is great.
An accomplishment well known locally was his ability to obtain a $2.5 million donation from the state to assist in the development of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center, a fantastic vision which is slowly moving forward toward reality.
There are many kinds of legislators. John is one who works full-time to correct wrongs and make life better in our town and our state. I wholeheartedly support John Kavanagh in his election to the Arizona State Senate. I urge you to vote for him as well.