The Chamber’s Candidate Forum was well attended, and it was an opportunity for residents to hear directly from the candidates running for Fountain Hills Town Council.
I saw many of my neighbors and friends in the audience. I appreciate that the Chamber organized the event with clear rules on how things would operate. The rules were written in the program and repeated several times by the organizers: There was to be no applause, booing or shouting. We were to contain ourselves.
As each of the four candidates were asked specific questions they had equal time to respond. Unfortunately, during the second round of questions, several in the audience reacted poorly to a comment made by one of the candidates and began booing. The boos clearly came from those who were wearing “Vote for Cindy Couture” matching T-shirts. Because this group didn’t like what they heard, they reacted poorly and defied the rules established. At that point, the Chamber leader was forced to empty out the room and none of us were allowed to enjoy the remainder of the program. What a disappointment!
Clearly this was a public forum for citizens to become more informed about the candidates, and was not to benefit, or campaign, for any one candidate. The behavior of these individuals ruined it for the rest of us. The candidates conducted themselves responsibly, respected the rules and provided good information into where they stand on the issues. Unfortunately, one candidate’s supporters did not. Cindy Couture’s crowd was too radical in their response and did a disservice to her candidacy. This behavior confirmed that I am making the right decision to vote for Toth, Kalivianakis and Skillicorn.