I’m writing this in support of re-electing Ginny Dickey for mayor. I will wholeheartedly be voting for her in the next election.
Ginny is a long-time resident of Fountain hills and, as such, she brings insight and empathy into her understanding of the needs of the community. She displays the kind of thoughtful humility along with competence that I find impressive and rare in officeholders nowadays. Under her leadership I have observed ongoing improvements to our infrastructure, to signage and to our recreational areas and parks, making our town safer and more beautiful.
She has a leader’s focus on promoting increased economic growth in business and residential real estate while prioritizing fiscal responsibility. I have seen Ginny at events all over town, supporting local entrepreneurs and engaging in community outreach.
With her eye toward preserving the special character of Fountain Hills, I trust Ginny to make sound and beneficial decisions that will keep our town on the path toward an ever-brighter future.
Please join me in supporting Ginny Dickey on Election Day!