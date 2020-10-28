I feel good about voting for ratification of the Fountain Hills General Plan on my Nov. 3 ballot. The plan clearly details our town’s vision, goals and pathway for navigating the next 10 years.
In short, the General Plan is a state-mandated plan for defining Fountain Hills’ future. To elaborate, the General Plan “guide’s the Town Council and staff in making decisions as the town continues to grow and experience change. It is the foundation used to establish zoning regulations, develop our Strategic Plan, create Capital Improvements Plans, amend the Town Code, and can be used as support to solicit grant funding.”
It defines the road ahead and sets some guardrails in keeping us on that road while allowing amendments as situations change over time; sudden boulders in the road, so to speak. A lot of work and consultation with a multitude of stakeholder organizations and individuals is documented in an almost 150-page document, consolidated into a 20-page overview and supplemented by a detailed “Background and Current Conditions” document that have all been almost two years in the making. I would encourage everyone wanting to see Fountain Hills thrive as it rides into the 2020s to have a look and then to vote.