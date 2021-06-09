I recently attended The America First rally in Mesa. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene both gave speeches. I couldn’t find the transcript for the Arizona rally, but did eventually locate the rally on YouTube for viewing.
I urge Republicans and Democrats to watch the video. Get the facts from the horse’s mouth rather than secondhand or through the media. If you agree with Gaetz’s assessment on Doctor Fauci, his opinion on Arizona’s fourth election audit, theories on Georgia’s ballot count, constitutional gun carry with 266 mass shootings as of May 26, and a belief that MAGA is inviting and patriotic, then these people are your representatives.
Watch the video and decide for yourself. Still voting Republican?