Believe your own eyes and common sense over biased reporting that selectively edits or totally ignores topics of importance.
History will show that Biden had nothing to do with Operation Warp Speed (the creation, payment and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine). Biden’s best contribution to the vaccine rollout was not to interfere with the military distribution plan. Biden’s always been a follower; never was and never will be a leader. He is among “men without a chest.”
Believe your own eyes about gas prices soaring, the proliferation of help wanted signs as the government generously pays people not to work, cost of goods, inflation, broken down and burnt-out inner cities, expanding homeless encampments, people being attacked, beaten and carjacked, bias censorship and media de-platforming, the government ignoring and breaking their own laws, cities defunding the police and rescinding your right to protect yourself from criminals, violent criminals released from custody, military recruitment cartoons indoctrinating children, parents fighting against unethical and immoral school curriculum and shutting down churches.
We are being force-fed radical changes by a Biden administration that is not open to consensus or public feedback. This shadow bureaucracy ignores the people so they can rule over the people.
This C.S. Lewis quote from 1943 encapsulates the political mentality of Biden’s Administration: “In a sort of ghastly simplicity we remove the organ and demand the function. We make men without chests and expect of them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.”
We are hostage to the unsolicited scheme of these “traitors in our midst.” They are destroying our honour. Are these “men without chests” unwittingly causing America’s destruction or are they doing it with absolute intent? Either scenario is scary, corrupt and unacceptable.