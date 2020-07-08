I’m asking Council to not stoop so low as to install radar robot(s) that target each vehicle.
The radar can be Doppler, whereby the frequency of the returned signal is increased in proportion to the object’s speed of approach if the object is approaching, and lowered if the object is receding. It was banned on state highways and the devices capture more than just speeders or stop sign runners.
The equipment was removed for several reasons. Rep. Grantham believed photo radar violated our Sixth Amendment, as it takes away our right to confront our accuser. I prefer a Sheriff’s SUV sitting at the corner over radar robots.
LIDAR speed guns pulse laser light. An expert operator (command center) will use the viewing capability to select a likely offender prior to speed detection. It is privacy invasion.
LIDAR has briefer, more concentrated emissions; up to several hundred pulse readings are taken in less than half a second. Typical LIDAR devices emit 30 nanosecond pulses of laser light with wavelength 905 nm and 50 milliwatts of power with 3 milliradian beam divergence up to 300 meters away. Yet they ensure no ocular damage occurs. Which laser safety glasses do you prefer?
Wikipedia: Modifying the vehicle [or person] to deflect, absorb or jumble the signal is difficult, as it is typically the registration plate that is targeted. Typically, modifying the registration plate is easily detected and may not be legal. Returning a false separate signal will be detected by current police LIDAR models and may not be legal, depending on the jurisdiction.
This equipment invaded Star Valley; please don’t let it happen to our small town.
Editor’s note: The Town is only considering the implementation of a single camera for capturing illegal right on red turns at Palisades and Shea boulevards, not for speed-related issues.