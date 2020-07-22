What an amazing opportunity for our community to learn about racial equity together.
It’s not too late to participate in the 21-Day Racial Equity Habit Building Challenge. Go to weputlovefirst.org to get the link for the readings/videos. Each Sunday, July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, there will adult and youth virtual discussion groups.
Thanks to members of Together We Care (TWC) Fountain Hills for agreeing to lead the youth discussion group. Thanks to the Rev. Kimberly Scott, of CrossRoads UMC, Phoenix, for agreeing to lead the adult discussion group. Let’s take time to listen, learn and grow.