Together We Care: Fountain Hills (TWC) is excited to announce our participation in the upcoming Fountain Hills Cares event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The topics being covered in this community conversation are The Rise of Fentanyl, Homelessness, Mental Health and Suicide, and Race Relations. TWC has been grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Town staff and council members in organizing this event for community members in the hopes of bridging a divide and promoting cultural understanding.
For those of you who don’t know us, we are a group of student-activists and allies in Fountain Hills. TWC came to be on the basis of wanting the Black community of Fountain Hills, and those around the country, to know that they are seen, supported and valued the same way any other is. We believe that every voice in our community deserves to be heard and we aim to uplift those that have been historically silenced.
One of our founders will be speaking on a panel for Race Relations, in addition to having another founder set up at a table, ready to answer any questions about what TWC has accomplished and how we’re operating to educate our fellow community members.
For any questions, feel free to reach out to us at twcfountainhills@gmail.com or go to the Town’s website for more details. We hope to see you there!