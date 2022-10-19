Why does our school district incur twice the transportation cost per student of other Arizona districts? Why are we rated very high in administrative costs but pay our teachers 16% less than the state average? Why do we have twice the square footage per student as the rest of the state? Why is the district proposing to incur $29 million in additional debt when we still owe $7.8 million for previous bonds and interest rates are high?
These are legitimate questions. But rather than answer questions like these, the proponents of this year’s school budget override and bond issue hurl ad hominem spears at questioners from behind faux shields made of our children’s futures. If you question the school bond initiative, you’re labeled selfish and uncaring.