Despite the unending bluster in the wake of the 2020 election, not a single person has been credibly charged, let alone convicted, of anything related to so-called election fraud. Not. One. Person. Anywhere.
So, having spent all their powder firing at the specter of alleged fraud, Republicans have now reloaded and trained their legislative weapons on “potential” fraud, frantically rendering a solution for a problem that does not exist.
Said State Representative John Kavanagh, representing you to the world on CNN: “Everybody shouldn’t be voting. Not everyone wants to vote and if somebody is uninterested in voting, that probably means they’re totally uninformed on the issues. Quantity is important but we have to look at the quality of votes as well.”
A deep dive into the shallows of this logic is not even possible. Let’s just touch the surface.
I’m wondering who the “we” is he’s referring to that would do the “looking.” I’m wondering what the credentials or criteria for casting a “quality” vote might be. I’m wondering who gets to decide how “informed” a voter needs to be to cast a ballot and how “we” would segregate the disinterested, uninformed, quality-challenged voters and ballots that, you know, “they” are casting.
Surely a champion of representative democracy like Mr. Kavanagh has thought this through and has concluded he is now entitled to the privilege of a politician to choose his own voters. Or perhaps the blindfold is tied so tight he just can’t see how near the end is of the political plank he walks.