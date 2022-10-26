The people opposing the school bond and override may not realize this but taking this much money away from our local schools will lead to a deterioration in everything, from the resources needed to properly educate our children to keeping the water mains in good working order. FYI – they tend to burst if not maintained.
This is penny-wise and pound-foolish. Quality schools support property values. A drop in property values due to failing schools can easily wipe out a thousand times over the $100 or so per year saved on school taxes.