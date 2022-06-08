I am writing to support Cindy Couture for Town Council. I believe that she has the integrity and commitment that Fountain Hills needs in its key leadership roles.
I know that Cindy is qualified to sit on the Council. Since arriving here in 2004 she has had in-depth interaction and productive contact with town residents. She has used her 40-plus years of teaching experience to hone her ability to listen and communicate effectively.
I first met Cindy when, as an English teacher at Fountain Hills High School, she was totally committed to providing excellent education to our children. One of my fondest memories is marching with her and Bob in April 2018 in the Red for ED march to the Arizona Capitol. She was in the vanguard of tens of thousands of others in a truly historic demonstration against years of education budget cuts, with protesters demanding higher teacher pay and increased classroom funding.
I am confident Cindy Couture is the type of person who would make Town decisions based on logic and needs, not politics. She has shown a much-needed commitment to non-partisan consideration of every issue that comes before the Council, with nothing but the welfare of Fountain Hills and its citizens as a guide. Because Cindy taught English in a non-partisan manner; she can work on our Council in a similar, true nonpartisan manner.
Cindy Couture is my choice for Fountain Hills Town Council and she should be yours as well.