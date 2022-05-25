For every election, our goal is to find a candidate who will represent all of us with grace, intelligence, honesty and a willingness to listen, learn and act on our behalf. We have such a candidate in Cinthia Coulture. I honestly don’t know of anyone who can fill these qualification as well as she does.
Ms. Couture has been a resident in Fountain Hills since 2004 and a Fountain Hills homeowner since 1998. Her range of experience in our community is hard to beat. For starters, she has taught in our Fountain Hills Unified School District for 12 years, which requires the ability to lead, listen and work with students, parents and staff of all varieties. This is a task that most of us can’t or do not want to assume and gratefully pass on to our teachers.
Add to that tremendous task, Cindy has jumped into community service by volunteering for Community Theater, Kiwanis, Dark Sky, the fair, annual Voice of Democracy Essay Contest, Volunteer Expo and Vision 2020, to name just a few.
Cindy attended her first Council meeting in 2010 and has continued to watch and attend meetings for the last 12 year. She has acquired 43 years of experience presenting information to groups of listeners.
Recently, attempts have been made to wrongly defame her character and reputation. Please do not be fooled. I cannot think of anyone more qualified to represent us than Ms. Couture.