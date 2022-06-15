The qualifications Ginny Dickey has to be mayor are substantial and have been articulated by many. Her accomplishments over decades of public service are eye-popping. Many residents have already shared many of them. Her record is clear. Mayor Dickey has demonstrated great leadership with the Town Council. Don’t believe me? Go look at the votes on major town issues. They show cooperation across the council.
So, what are the issues of the day? One that seems to come up is the condition of the roads. Roads need dedicated funds to maintain and rebuild them. Voters have chosen bonds as the preferred solution. But it has been a struggle to even get a Saguaro Boulevard bond passed.
Mayor Dickey, a decade ago as a council member, was a driving force in reducing the trash haulers in town from five to one, which has saved millions of dollars in road repairs since that was implemented. Her opponent came to the Town hearing and opposed this. Did I mention our trash hauling fees were cut dramatically? Mine was cut in half, and let’s not forget air quality and pedestrian safety improvements.
Crime issue? A big one for the mayor’s opponent. I guess he thinks he is still sheriff. Let’s be clear, our police are doing a great job protecting our community. During Mayor Dickey’s terms, our town’s crime rate is the lowest in all of Maricopa County. Look it up!
Business development! The mayor has initiated an economic development program, staffing up and providing more resources. Marketing focal points include active lifestyles, health and Dark Skies. The Fountain is our icon and constant improvements have been made there to serve business and residents.
The mayor’s opponent has been totally absent for his 20-plus years from town involvement. Our choice is clear.