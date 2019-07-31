Aug. 7 is Purple Heart Day, a proclaimed national, State of Arizona and Town of Fountain Hills day of remembrance and honor for our combat-wounded veterans and those killed in action who received the Purple Heart.
We cordially invite you, our town’s residents and business community members, our military veterans, our senior care home residents, sheriff and fire department personnel, our school superintendent, principals, teachers and students, town mayor and council, local, state and federal representatives of our town and many other veterans’ support group members.
Many Purple Heart recipients have been invited and will be in attendance as honored guests. All of our veterans’ organizations’ members are invited to attend and to proudly wear their uniform, or organization’s shirt and fore/aft cap. The ceremony is held indoors at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. (Arrival at 9:30 a.m. and seating at 9:45 a.m.)
We are pleased to have as co-keynote speakers, John F. Scott II, Deputy Director of the Arizona Dept. of Veterans’ Services, and Charles G. Byers, Jr., life member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a U.S. Army combat medic veteran and Purple Heart recipient. We will also have the commanders/commandant of our local veterans’ organizations, who will share more about their organizations’ mission and activities.
Our hope is that we will showcase for you, the community, the large military/veteran presence we have here and the activities and support they provide to the wonderful community of Fountain Hills.
We look forward to another great turnout and a memorable inaugural program. Please share this with your family, friends, co-workers and volunteer organizations you participate in.