Despite being responsible for the outcomes anyone watching Biden sees that he is incapable of leading the anti-American zealots working undercover in the federal government.
Unelected, disinformation-spinning bureaucrats are causing the southern border invasion, weaponizing justice using selective prosecutions, financing the never-ending Ukraine war and curtailing fossil fuel production, causing runaway inflation and supply chain failures. Who is coordinating these sinister executive orders and anti-American strategies that are crushing American taxpayers?
Biden alone is incapable of formulating or leading the comprehensive divide-and-conquer strategies impacting all of America. This POTUS is so inept that he names runaway debt and soaring inflation Bidenomics, then brags that segregation policies will unify the country. Biden will stand zombie-faced, stumbling through any lie that rolls on the teleprompter and then be ushered away before he further embarrasses himself.
Who is the mastermind manipulating Biden to mismanage America into oblivion. We do know the media reported that Obama said he’d like to sit behind the scenes and pull the strings, and that Biden could screw up anything. Biden can and is screwing up everything and maybe Obama is the puppet-master-in-chief. Obama, the orator, can’t publicly speak for Biden, but likely Obama is getting his wish to stay behind the scenes and use the unelected mob of bureaucrats to pull Biden’s strings and put words in Biden’s mouth.
If the onslaught of fabricated Democrat indictments fail to stop Trump from running the Democrat donors/party may be forced to put new faces into the 2024 presidential campaign. Whomever Democrats select to replace Biden may not be as unhealthy and inept, but they will just be another puppet manipulated by the same master.
Don’t American’s deserve honest, transparent leadership, not another staged puppet show.