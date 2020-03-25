Let’s pull together and help our local restaurants and their employees thrive and survive through these upcoming weeks and perhaps months, as the Governor has appropriately issued guidelines restricting dining to take-out and drive-through.
In addition to ordering delicious carryout meals from your favorite establishments instead of dining-in, perhaps stretch your budget and double your usual dining frequency and dollars during this time of COVID-19 risk mitigation. And for those with the means to do even more, consider purchasing restaurant gift certificates now, but hold off using them until the summer or later in the year.
These altruistic actions will provide immediate cash flow to our local restaurants as they are severely challenged, while recognizing and giving back a small portion of the support and community services they bring to Fountain Hills residents. This challenging time brings us opportunities to come together and showcase what we can do for others, and supporting a new meaning for “dining out” is one of them.