I was excited and thankful to learn that my neighbor, Allen Skillicorn, is running for a seat on the Fountain Hills Town Council.
Allen is an experienced public servant who believes in common-sense solutions, transparency and accountability. In fact, to increase the transparency of the Town’s spending of our tax dollars, Allen’s proposing publishing the check register online, something he’s calling “every dime, online, in real time.” I think that’s a great idea. That’s one of the reasons I’m voting for Allen Skillicorn in the upcoming Primary.