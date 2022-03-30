Whenever casting my vote for any office, I shun the grandstanders clearly in it for personal fame, fortune and glory in lieu of the honorable public servants who genuinely care about good governance, civility and respect.
Mayor Ginny Dickey is the latter. Her competent, steadfast approach to thorny issues and ability to strike a fair balance between competing visions continue to impress. She’s clearly not the publicity-obsessed politician seeking to build up a financial war chest; she’s the humble leader, sincerely focused on listening to and serving the needs of our beautiful community.
Please join me in supporting Mayor Ginny Dickey for another successful term in office.