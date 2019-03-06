At the State of the Town Address this year public safety was a strong priority for some council members. They referred to speeding, texting and driving, pedestrian and intersection accidents. I would add deaths. I was pleased to see in the address the statement, “Building up trust so that as decisions are made and ideas take shape, residents will engage and assist in exploring them.”
Here is one of my ideas for the safety of our children. Do not pave the shoulders on Fountain Hills Blvd. Anyone who has driven on it in the morning has seen our children waiting for the school buses on many of the intersections and on the shoulders. If you pave the shoulders, some people will drive on them. You really think they will not use this paved shoulder for passing slower cars?
How many times have we seen cars behind us when we are in the left-hand lane obeying the speed limit? They flash there lights on and off to try and get us to move to the right lane. When we don’t, they move over to the right lane and speed away. What is more important, the safety of our children or dust mitigation? What happens to the paved shoulders? If they get away with widening the boulevard, tear out the shoulders?
I know many people will agree with me that the parking lots by Bashas’ and Safeway have some of the worst drivers in our town. Have you not seen when cars are pulling in, or especially out, how fast they go? We have seen cars in another lane pull across an empty spot in another lane, and then speed out. When we back out we move very slowly to avoid these nuts. They should post 10 MPH signs there.